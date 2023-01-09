PM Modi to visit Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated

PM Modi in Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on January 19 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,000 crore.

During the visit, the PM will flag off the 8th Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad station and also lay stone for the development of Secunderabad Railway Station worth Rs 699 crore.

