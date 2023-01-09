e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi to visit Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated

PM Modi to visit Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated

During the visit, the PM will flag off the 8th Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi in Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated | ANI
Follow us on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on January 19 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,000 crore.

During the visit, the PM will flag off the 8th Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad station and also lay stone for the development of Secunderabad Railway Station worth Rs 699 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi to visit Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated

PM Modi to visit Telangana on Jan 19: Projects worth ₹ 7000 Cr to be inaugurated

Two incidents occurred on the day of 'pee-gate': Another show-cause notice to Air India by DGCA

Two incidents occurred on the day of 'pee-gate': Another show-cause notice to Air India by DGCA

Delhi LG: Inmates of Delhi prisons to get hot water, prisoners above 65 to be given mattresses

Delhi LG: Inmates of Delhi prisons to get hot water, prisoners above 65 to be given mattresses

Siddaramaiah says book on him is 'totally defamatory', accuses BJP of plotting to humiliate him...

Siddaramaiah says book on him is 'totally defamatory', accuses BJP of plotting to humiliate him...

Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha seeks permission to speak to daughter in Spain

Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha seeks permission to speak to daughter in Spain