PM Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site tomorrow

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering, the PM got emotional and broke down.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
PM Modi | File Photo
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to visit Morbi, Gujarat tomorrow, November 1. Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering, the PM got emotional and broke down.

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," said PM as he turned emotional.

State government announces compensation

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district.

Following the accident, Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said.

A "page committee sammelan", scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added.

