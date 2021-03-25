PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26-27, will be his first foreign visit after onset of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 26-27 to participate in the neighbouring country's 50th National Day celebrations, and also the birth centenary of the country's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Interestingly, this will be PM Modi's first foreign visit after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, PM Modi didn’t visit any foreign country. His last foreign tour was to Brazil on November 13-15.

"I'll be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at invitation of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. I'm happy that my first foreign visit after onset of COVID-19 will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic & people-to-people ties," PM Modi said on Thursday.

"I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmanm" he added.

PM Modi further said he is looking forward to having "substantive discussions" with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, President Abdul Hamid, and other Bangladeshi dignitaries. "My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic & developmental strides under PM Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements," he added.