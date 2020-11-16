PM Modi to unveil 'Statue of Peace' dedicated to Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj: All you need to know

The 151-inch-tall statue of the Jain monk is reportedly made from 'Ashtadhatu' that is to say, eight metals with copper being the major constituent. Born in Gujarat in 1870, Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj had worked relentlessly for the welfare of masses, spread of education, eradication of social evils and more. He wrote poetry, essays, devotional hymns and Stavans in Hindi, Gujarati and Punjabi, and also gave gave active support to the freedom movement and the cause of Swadeshi. Also known as Acharya Vijay Vallabhsuri, he led an austere life as a jain saint, working to spread the message of Lord Mahavira. He passed away in Mumbai on 22 September 1954.

Vallabhsuri placed heavy emphasis on the need for education and inspired the formation of more than 50 educational institutions of eminence, including colleges, schools and study centres that remain operational across several States. Among others, he founded the Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya in multiple cities and the Parshwanath Umed Mahavidyalaya in Falna as well as the Atmanand Jain College and the Atmanand Jain High School in various cities.