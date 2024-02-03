PM Modi To Unveil Series Of Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹68,400 Crore In Odisha

PM NARENDRA MODI | ANI

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha on Saturday afternoon to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in the state, including the new campus of IIM-Sambalpur, officials said. The prime minister will reach the Jharsuguda airport around 1 pm, and head to the IIM-Sambalpur campus where CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will join him, they said.

Besides the Rs 400-crore campus, Modi will also unveil infrastructure projects worth Rs 68,000 crore. These projects span sectors such as power, roads and railways. Modi will address a public meeting at Remed Ground around 3 pm, before leaving for Guwahati, officials said. Stringent security arrangements have been made for the PM's visit, they said.

PM Modi will also visit Assam

Tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on February 3 and 4. Prime Minister Modi will address a mega public rally, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 11599 crore on Sunday at Veterinary College Field, at Khanapara in Guwahati. Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal said that people are excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guwahati on February 3 and lakhs are expected to be present at the public meeting.

