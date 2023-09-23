PM Modi To Unveil 9 High-Speed Vande Bharat Trains Tomorrow | File pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch nine Vande Bharat trains on September 24, 2023, at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.

These newly introduced Vande Bharat trains represent a significant stride towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of enhancing connectivity nationwide and delivering world-class amenities to rail passengers.

These nine trains will enhance connectivity across eleven states, including Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

The Vande Bharat trains will become the fastest on their respective routes, offering substantial time savings for passengers. Compared to the current fastest trains on these routes, the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be approximately 3 hours faster. The Hyderabad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will save over 2.5 hours, the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express over 2 hours, and the Ranchi–Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Patna–Howrah Vande Bharat Express, and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by about 1 hour. Additionally, the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express will cut travel time by approximately half an hour.

Aligned with the Prime Minister's goal of enhancing connectivity to key religious sites across the country, the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri Vande Bharat Express and Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express will link significant religious towns, including Puri and Madurai. Furthermore, the Vijayawada–Chennai Vande Bharat Express will operate via the Renigunta route, facilitating connectivity to the Tirupati Pilgrimage center.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat trains will set a new standard for rail service in the country. These trains will be equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, representing a crucial step towards offering modern, efficient, and comfortable travel options for the general public, professionals, business travelers, students, and tourists.

The new trains to be inaugurated are as follows:

Udaipur–Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Vijayawada–Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express

Patna–Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

Rourkela-Bhubaneswar–Puri Vande Bharat Express

Ranchi–Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

Pointers:

-These nine new Vande Bharat trains will boost connectivity across eleven states

-Important religious places like Puri, Madurai and Tirupati to get Vande Bharat connectivity

-The trains will be the fastest along the routes of their operation and will save considerable time of the passengers

-New trains to provide world class experience to passengers and provide boost to tourism

