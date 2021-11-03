PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at border outposts in J&K's Rajouri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit forward area of Nowshera sector in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday, November 4. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the border outposts to spend Diwali with the troops.

Army personnel are conducting a massive search in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri to flush out terrorists ahead of PM Modi's arrival. Modi had spent Diwali with the troops in Rajouri in 2019 as well.



Since assuming office in 2014, the Prime Minister has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Prior to that, the Prime Minister will visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on November 5. He will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple, and inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods.

The PM will also address a public rally and inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath & Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini: Govt

ALSO READ PM Modi to visit Kedarnath shrine on November 5, to unveil statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:35 PM IST