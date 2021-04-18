PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi at 11 am on Sunday.

The local administration and doctors involved in fighting the coronavirus in Varanasi will also attend the meeting.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Office (PMO) said, "At 11 AM, Prime Minister @narendramodi will be chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration, and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi." The Prime Minister on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 in view of rising cases and stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking, and treatment.

India is carrying out the world's largest vaccine program which began on January 16.