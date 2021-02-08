Live Updates: Not just world's largest, India is 'Mother of Democracy', says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

'Appreciate the contribution of HD Devegowda ji on the discussions on agriculture'
I would like to appreciate the contribution of HD Devegowda ji on the discussions relating to agriculture in the house. His words have added great perspective to the debate. He himself has a strong association with the agriculture sector: PM
'Congress disappoints this country a lot...'
Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it, he is just one step away from it. But he didn't go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too: PM Modi
Freedom of speech: 'Wondered wether Derek O'Brien was speaking on Bengal or India'
I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen good words - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too: PM Modi
'Record investment is taking place in India
While other parts of the world are still looking for investment during the Covid-19 era, record investment is taking place in India. On one side there is an atmosphere of despair, on the other side there is a ray of hope in India: PM Modi
India is the 'Mother of Democracy': PM
India is not merely the world's largest democracy. India is the 'Mother of Democracy' and this is our ethos. Our nation's temperament is democratic
Cooperative federalism
The COVID-19 period has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism: PM Modi
From polio to Covid-19
India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we're now here, when our nation is making vaccines for world. This increases our self-confidence: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
'Mocking old woman lighting lamp outside her hut'
You might've seen on social media an old woman sitting outside her hut on footpath, with a lit earthen lamp, praying for welfare of India. We're mocking her. If somebody who never went to school thinks they can serve India by lighting lamps, they can do it. It's being mocked
TMC MPs stage a walkout
TMC MPs staged a walkout, as Prime Minister Modi began his reply in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
PM Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Rajya Sabha
The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations from India and there is confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
India is truly a land of opportunities. Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation which is young, full of enthusiasm & a nation that is making efforts to realise the dreams, with a resolve, will never let these opportunities simply pass by
PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha, over 50 MPs expressed their views for over 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable views. So, I express my gratitude to all the MPs: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Last week, the House witnessed a 15-hour debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.
The discussion on the motion has been the main business transacted by the House over three days in which 50 members from 25 parties participated, an official statement said.
The first six sittings of Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session have proved productive with the House recording productivity of 82.10 percent, the statement said.
Against the total scheduled sitting time of 20 hours and 34 minutes, 4 hours 14 minutes were lost on February 3, due to disruption. The members, however, sat for extra 33 minutes beyond the business hours on Friday, the statement said.
To enable extra time for discussion on the Motion of Thanks, Question Hour was dispensed with on February 3 while both the Question Hour and Zero Hour were shelved on the next two days. Private Members' Business was not taken up on Friday.
The House will take up the discussion on the general budget for 2021-21 during this week for which 10 hours have been allotted.