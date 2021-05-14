PM Modi to release 8th installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 8th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on Friday at 11 am via video conferencing.

"This will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families", informed a release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister will also interact with farmer-beneficiaries during the event. Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, on 14th May at 11 AM, under PM-KISAN yojana. will dedicate 8th installment of the financial benefit to 9.5 crore farmers. Rs. 19,000 crores will be transferred through DBT", informed Union Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar in a tweet yesterday.