'PM Modi to prostitute': Google Translate completely butchers RSS worker's admiration for PM's attire

Tens and thousands of people adhered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to turn the lights off and light candles and diyas from 9 pm to 9.09 pm as a message to stand in solidarity in these times of darkness.

Some of them even thanked the Prime Minister for such a unique initiative, although others took the initiative too far by bursting firecrackers, starting a fire, and even marching down with a flame torch to yell at the "Chinese virus' to go back.

And yet, amid this madness, PM Modi presented a zen-like trance as he stood in front of a diya wearing a kurta and veshti.

Naturally, his attire got people from Tamil Nadu excited. One of them, SG Suryah, an RSS worker, took to Twitter to say, "PM Modi is embracing Tamil culture by wearing a veshti and lighting a lamp."