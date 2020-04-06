'PM Modi to prostitute': Google Translate completely butchers RSS worker's admiration for PM's attire

Tens and thousands of people adhered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to turn the lights off and light candles and diyas from 9 pm to 9.09 pm as a message to stand in solidarity in these times of darkness.
Some of them even thanked the Prime Minister for such a unique initiative, although others took the initiative too far by bursting firecrackers, starting a fire, and even marching down with a flame torch to yell at the "Chinese virus' to go back.
And yet, amid this madness, PM Modi presented a zen-like trance as he stood in front of a diya wearing a kurta and veshti.
Naturally, his attire got people from Tamil Nadu excited. One of them, SG Suryah, an RSS worker, took to Twitter to say, "PM Modi is embracing Tamil culture by wearing a veshti and lighting a lamp."
Unfortunately for him, Goolge translate did not do a good job, and for us who can't read or write Tamil and rely on a translating tool, Suryah's tweet became slightly problematic.
This is how Google translated the tweet
Incidentally, this isn't the first time Google has messed up a translation. The Google AI is not a certified translater and resolves to transliterating something. Transliteration, unlike translation is the literal translation of a saying. For a Maruti Nexa ad, for example, Google had an ad in English and in Hindi. The English ad said, "For those interested, fill in the fields for info'. The Hindi transliteration read, "Aur jaankari ke liye, aap kheton mein paani bhar lo.'
And yes, Google needs to fix this translation bug.
