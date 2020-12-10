PM Modi to perform Bhumi pujan of new Parliament building today - When and where to watch the ceremony?

Prime Minister Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone for the upcoming parliament building in Delhi. According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger in the new building.

Calling it an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the statement added that the interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.

He will not be alone. Alongside other officials, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had recently announced his intent to join the PM. "I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of foundation stone for grand project of Central Vista. Project was long overdue, as existing govt infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past," he was quoted as telling the PM in a letter.