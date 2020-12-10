PM Modi to perform Bhumi pujan of new Parliament building today - When and where to watch the ceremony?

Prime Minister Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone for the upcoming parliament building in Delhi. According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger in the new building.
Calling it an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the statement added that the interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.
He will not be alone. Alongside other officials, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had recently announced his intent to join the PM. "I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of foundation stone for grand project of Central Vista. Project was long overdue, as existing govt infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past," he was quoted as telling the PM in a letter.
When will it be held?
The ceremony will begin at 12:55 pm followed by which Bhoomi Poojan and foundation stone laying ceremony will take place at 1 pm. 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1:30 pm. At 2:15 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering on the occasion.
How and where can you watch the ceremony?
The events will be covered by most news sites and channels. However if you're looking for a direct link from where you can watch the broadcast, it will be made available on several official handles including that of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.
As per a tweet shared by the BJP, the event will be broadcast live on the party's social media handles including it's Facebook and YouTube channels.
When will work begin on the new building?
While the foundation stone can be laid, construction cannot start as of now. The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions, which were challenging the project related to the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital and were even levelling certain allegations of violations in the project.
Earlier on December 7, expressing displeasure over the way the Centre is "aggressively" going ahead with the construction work of the Central Vista, the Supreme Court had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)