PM Modi to launch Ujjwala scheme 2.0 today: Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY) scheme at Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday at 12.30 pm via video conferencing.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Tomorrow, 10th August is a special day for India’s development trajectory. At 12:30 pm, Ujjwala 2.0 will be launched with connections being handed over to people in Mahoba, U.P. Will also interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme. Since its launch, Ujjwala has ensured a life of dignity to our citizens, especially women. In August 2019, the target of eight crore connections was completed seven months before the decided time frame."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the programme from Mahoba.
On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had informed that PM Modi will launch the second installment of the scheme on August 10.
According to an official release, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and will also address the nation.
Here's all you need to know:
Along with a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide the first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries.
The enrollment procedure will require minimal paperwork.
In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both 'family declaration' and as a 'proof of address will suffice.
Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister's vision of universal access to LPG, the Prime Minister's Office said.
"In the Union budget for the financial year 2021-2022, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY," the PMO said in a release.
Under Ujjwala 1.0, launched in 2016, a target was set to provide Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), connections to five crore women members of Below Poverty Line (BPL) households.
Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands).
In the first phase of the scheme, 1,47,43,862 LPG connections were made available to the poor families of the state.
The target was revised to eight crore LPG connections. This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)