PM Modi to launch Ujjwala scheme 2.0 today: Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY) scheme at Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday at 12.30 pm via video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Tomorrow, 10th August is a special day for India’s development trajectory. At 12:30 pm, Ujjwala 2.0 will be launched with connections being handed over to people in Mahoba, U.P. Will also interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme. Since its launch, Ujjwala has ensured a life of dignity to our citizens, especially women. In August 2019, the target of eight crore connections was completed seven months before the decided time frame."