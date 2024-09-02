PM Modi To Launch 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' At BJP Headquarters Today

PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' on Monday at BJP headquarters Extension Office in the national capital.

The Abhiyan will be launched in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda this evening.

As per sources, under the guidance of the party's national president and Union Cabinet Minister, JP Nadda, a national workshop was conducted on August 17 this year.

About The Primary Membership

As per sources, primary membership would be done through missed calls (8800002024), the NaMo App, QR codes, and traditional application forms, ensuring that people in areas with limited mobile coverage or those without mobile phones can participate.

A National Team, under the convenorship of Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary, has been formed to oversee the campaign. State, District, and Mandal teams, along with Morchas and Cells, will also be established, with a focus on media, social media, and IT coordination.

About The Membership Drive

The membership drive will be conducted in two phases--September 2 to September 25 and October 1 to October 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country.

The campaign will set membership targets for each unit, from booth to State levels, based on the party's performance in recent elections.

Notably, State workshops were conducted from August 19 to 21 and district workshops from August 22 to 24, whereas mandal workshops have to be conducted from August 25 to 27. On August 31, a meeting of Page Pramukhs is also to be held at all booths to prepare for the campaign.

A "Sadasyata Sahayogi" (Membership Assistant) will be appointed for every Shakti Kendra, responsible for overseeing the "Mahasampark" (Grand Outreach) phase from September 10 to September 17.

Also, the first 15 days of the campaign will focus on door-to-door outreach at every booth before moving on to larger public activities.

The BJP has historically formed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for three consecutive terms under PM Modi's leadership. The party attributes this success to its commitment to inclusive growth, focusing on the welfare of the marginalized through initiatives like GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari), which remains central to the Prime Minister's vision for Bharat's forward march.

BJP Minority Front has intensified its preparations for the BJP Membership Campaign 2024 setting a target of making 50 lakh members.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary on Thursday announced that it will have 200 active members at each booth during the party's membership drive starting September 2.