PM Modi to launch BJP poll campaign at Ranchi

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrives here on Friday will launch the BJP election campaign for the state assembly elections due in November.

The PM will inaugurate the new state Assembly building constructed at a cost of Rs 460 crore. Chief secretary DK Tiwari said it would be a a signature building where power supply would be through solar energy only.

The new Assembly has sitting arrangements for 162 MLAs. Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new building for the state secretariat.

The PM will also inaugurate the newly built multi-model port at Saheb Ganj on Ganga. Among others, the port will be used for export-import business with Nepal.

Modi will also inaugurate the national scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly pension to farmers, and 462 Eklavya schools for tribal students.

BY LAW KUMAR MISHRA