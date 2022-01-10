PM Modi to launch ABHA (Aarogya Bharat Health Accounts) on Republic Day

PM Modi is expected to launch ABHA (Aarogya Bharat Health Accounts) on the upcoming Republic Day on 26th Jan 2022, reported News18

#BREAKING | PM Modi is expected to launch ABHA (Aarogya Bharat Health Accounts) on the upcoming Republic Day. @ChandnaHimani shares details with @SiddiquiMaha pic.twitter.com/Ko2ruj03AU — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 10, 2022

Aarogya Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) will encourage the people to create digital health records.

It will keep patients digital records in their independent health accounts under “ABHA” scheme.

Every Indian will get a unique 14-digit health identification number and a personal health ID. It will help them to identify doctors and health facilities and keep tracking their personal health records.

After launch in 2020, around 15 crore health IDs have been created till January 6. More than 15,000 health facilities have been registered with the scheme along with around 7,400 doctors. More than 2 lakh health record apps have been downloaded, government data shows, says report.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:27 PM IST