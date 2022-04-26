PM Modi to interact with CMs on India's COVID-19 situation tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on Wednesday (April 27) over the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. This comes as some states are reporting a slight uptick in the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting.

Reportedly, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.

The meeting also comes a day after India's drug regulator granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.

Meanwhile, with 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the data updated at 8 am stated.

"The total cases, discharges and deaths provided by Assam in its media bulletin have been considered along with the number of Covid positive patients dead due to other reasons to reflect the current figures. The state has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours," the Union Health ministry said.

Kerala also reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths were declared as per appeal.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 886 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,23,311, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:07 PM IST