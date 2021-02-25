PM Modi to inaugurate multiple developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4 laning of NH45-A - 56 kms Sattanathapuram - Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district in Puducherry at around 11:30 am. The capital cost to be incurred in this project is about Rs 2,426 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 491 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme. He will inaugurate the Blood Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, which will function as a research laboratory and a training centre for the short- term and continuous blood bank personnel training in all aspects of transfusion.

The school education department has announced a holiday for government and private schools as traffic in the city has been diverted due to the Prime Minister's visit tomorrow.