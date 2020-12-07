PM Modi to inaugurate construction work of Agra Metro Project today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction work of the Agra Metro Project on Monday through video conferencing.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister had said that the Agra Metro project will boost 'ease of living' for the people of Agra as well as tourists.

"At 12 noon tomorrow, 7th December, construction work of the Agra Metro Project will commence. This project is spread across two corridors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit this vibrant city," Prime Minister Modi tweeted yesterday.

The project comprises of two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crores and it will be completed in five years. The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event.

Last year on March 8, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23 km long North-South corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.