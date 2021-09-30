PM Modi to inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, lay foundation stones for 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan - Here is all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Rajasthan's Jaipur district and also lay the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan via video-conferencing.

These medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, and Dausa districts have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the "establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals". The event will take place at 11 am today via video conferencing.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "Top quality education is a priority for our Government. At 11 AM, CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur will be inaugurated. This institution will cater to the aspirations of youngsters who want to study aspects relating to petrochem and energy sectors."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I am happy that in the last seven years, we have made great progress in setting up of medical colleges across India. Tomorrow, foundation stones for medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa will be laid," he added.

As per a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, these medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the "establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/referral hospitals".

"Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation," the release informed.

About CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur

The PMO informed that together with the Rajasthan government, the government of India has established CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur.

"It is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals," it added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:47 AM IST