PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway at UP's Kaitheri village in Jalaun district tomorrow

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway tomorrow at Kaitheri village in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the total cost of the project is pegged at about Rs 15,000 crore.

Speaking to ANI, Awanish Awasthi, ACS Home said, "14,800 cr expressway is one of the biggest infras in Bundelkhand. This expressway will connect crucial cities in the region."

According to the government spokesman, the expressway starts near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway near Kudrail village in Etawah district.

It covers the seven districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Aurraiya and Etawah.

While laying the foundation stone in February 2020, Prime Minister Modi had said that the project "will create thousands of jobs and connect the common people with facilities available in bigger cities".

The road length has crossings over several rivers: Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa and Sengar.

The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Chitrakoot to just six hours from the earlier 9-10 hours. It is also crucial to the success of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh defence corridor project.

(with ANI inputs)