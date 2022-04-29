PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a Sikh delegation and address them at his residence on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch…"

PM Modi has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals for some time. He had recently delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.

