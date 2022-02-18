PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan will hold a virtual summit today.

As per sources, India-UAE trade was expected to revert to pre-pandemic level this year and touch $60 billion in this financial year. Investment from the UAE has steadily grown and has reached $17 billion.

Furthermore, UAE was one of the foreign countries that had displayed interest in investing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.



MEA in a press release said, “Both leaders are expected to lay out their vision of the historic and friendly relations between the two countries, at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and UAE is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its foundation".



The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, to be signed during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Friday, is a pathbreaking pact that will unleash the economic potential between India and the UAE, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said on Thursday.



The CEPA is likely to boost trade between India and the UAE from $60 billion to $100 billion in the next five years, Ambassador Sudhir told PTI on the eve of the virtual summit.

The CEPA is likely to include areas like trade, investment, goods and services.

The MEA said the UAE is India's third-largest trade partner, and bilateral trade and investment ties are expected to see significant enhancements.

ALSO READ PM Modi to inaugurate railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:47 AM IST