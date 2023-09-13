 PM Modi To Hold Dinner Party For 450 Delhi Police Officials After G20 Summit Success
This comes days after the prestigious G20 event held in the capital city when Delhi police officials provided utmost security to all the attendants of the mega event.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Delhi: After the resounding success of the G20 Summit held over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a special dinner for the Delhi Police personnel.

The two-day summit, attended by more than 30 world leaders, top European Union officials, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of
international organisations, concluded on September 10.

The security arrangements for the event involved the deployment of over 50,000 personnel, including specialised units such as dog squads and
mounted police.

While the exact date of the dinner has not been finalised, it is anticipated that Prime Minister Modi will break bread with approximately 450 members of the Delhi Police force later this week.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has requested input from each district to compile a list of officers who demonstrated outstanding
performance during their duty at the Summit, according to sources.

The Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi, where the summit took place, was enveloped in a multi-layered security cover to ensure the safety of all
attendees and smooth proceedings.

In recognition of their exceptional efforts in organising and executing the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora awarded CP's special commendation discs and certificates to officers and personnel on Tuesday.

The felicitation ceremony celebrated the flawless execution of the summit's arrangements and highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the Delhi Police force.

Follow us on

