PM Modi to hold crucial meet with all chief ministers amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting with the chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again, and is likely to stress on the need to accelerate vaccinations.

PM Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the issues, an exercise he has been doing regularly ever since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year.

PM Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was in January before the vaccination roll-out. At that time, he had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.