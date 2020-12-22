PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India International Science Festival today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on Tuesday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

As per the narendramodi.in website, launched in 2015, IISF is a celebration to promote science & technology. The aim is to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives.