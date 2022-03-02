PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Ukraine issue at 8:30 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue at 8:30 pm today (Wednesday). He will reportedly review the progress of evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'. This will be his fifth such meeting since Sunday evening.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine today issued a fresh advisory for its nationals living in Kharkiv and asked them that they "must leave" immediately and reach Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka settlements by 1800 hrs, amid the escalating military operation in Ukraine.

"Urgent advisory to all Indian Nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately in light of the deteriorating situation. They should Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible for their safety. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today," India in Ukraine said in a statement.

Besides, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today said 3,352 Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine have so far been brought back to India under Operation Ganga. Meanwhile, as many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours to evacuate the remaining Indian nationals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, added MEA.

"During the last 24 hours, 6 flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. "As many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours. Some of these are already actually enroute," he added. Bagchi further said that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals are estimated to still be there in the European country.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:24 PM IST