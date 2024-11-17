PM Modi To Be Honoured With 'Grand Commander Of The Order Of Niger,' Nigeria's Second Highest Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Nigeria late Saturday night, will be honored with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), the second-highest national award of Nigeria.

Queen Elizabeth II is the only foreign dignitary to have received the GCON, awarded in 1969. This will be the 17th international honor conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation.

Upon his arrival in Nigeria, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome. Following his landing, he expressed hope that this visit would deepen the bilateral friendship between the two nations.

He received a warm welcome from Nigeria’s Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the ‘Key to the City’ of Abuja.

The gesture symbolizes the trust and respect extended to PM Modi by the people of Nigeria.

PM Modi is in Nigeria at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After his Nigeria visit, PM Modi will travel to Brazil to participate in the G20 Summit scheduled for November 18-19.

Following the 19th G20 Summit, PM Modi will visit Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.