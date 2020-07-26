PM Modi to address radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi on June 28 had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it [India] has always overcome them.

Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Modi had said, "There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges." The PM addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month.