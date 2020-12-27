PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

The will be the 72nd edition of Prime Minister's monthly radio programme. It will also be the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020. The Prime Minister in a tweet on Saturday said that Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted on December 18.