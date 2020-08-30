PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.

Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Speaking at the 67th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.