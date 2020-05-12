PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM on May 12, 2020: Best memes and jokes

Since November 8, 2016, the words “PM Modi will address the nation at 8 PM” has created a special fear psychosis among the people of this nation.

PM Modi’s 8 PM addresses have become a collective communal experience, one that unites the entire nation in fear and anticipation. So, on Tuesday, when the PMO tweeted that PM Modi would be addressing the nation at 8 PM on May 12, 2020 it immediately set off more and memes and jokes than Helen’s face had set off ships.

From wondering if PM Modi was going to announce a new task, announce the next hunger games or whether Arvind Kejriwal was again going to ‘steal his thunder’ by announcing lockdown 4.0 before him.