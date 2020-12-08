PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday.

IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8-10, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The PM's address will be at 10:45 am, it said.