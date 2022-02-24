PM Modi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeals for immediate cessation of violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and appealed for immediate cessation of violence. According to a statement from his office, PM Modi called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

He also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India, the statement further said.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

Meanwhile, President Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Also, according to the statement, they agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.

Earlier in the day, at the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Addressing a special briefing on the Ukraine situation following the CCS meet Shringla said, "At the CCS meeting, PM Modi has stated that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals including students in Ukraine." Amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Prime Minister on Thursday chaired a CCS meeting in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri among others were present in the meeting.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:59 PM IST