PM Modi speaks to father of Indian student who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv today.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death in a tweet and said it was in touch with the family of the student.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family," it said.

The student was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district, a state government official said.

"A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling," Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death and called upon the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." "I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:36 PM IST