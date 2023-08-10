PM Modi Speaks On No Confidence Motion In Lok Sabha: Top Quotes From His Speech (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful speech on the No Confidence Motion during the Monsoon Session 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

From taking on the Opposition leaders to taking direct digs at the Congress, Modi's speech had it all.

Here are the Top Quotes from his speech

"Vipaksh ke logon ko ek secret vardaan mila hua hai ki jiska bhi yeh log bura chahenge uska bhala hi hoga. One such example is standing before you. 20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya.."

"Through their conduct, a few Opposition parties have proven that for them Party is above Nation. I think you don't care about the hunger of the poor but the hunger for power is on your mind."

"A few things in this No Confidence Motion are so strange that they were never heard or seen before, not even imagined...The name of the Leader of the largest Opposition party was not among the speakers...This time, what has become of Adhir ji (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury)? His party didn't give him the opportunity to speak...It was your generosity that you allowed him to speak today even when their time slot had concluded. Lekin gud ka gobar kaise karna usmein ye mahir hain...I don't know what your compulsion is, why has Adhir babu been sidelined. Maybe there was a phone call from Kolkata, Congress insults him again & again...Hum Adhir babu ke prati apni poori samvedna vyakt karte hain..."

"We've taken India's reputation to greater heights but there are some people who are trying to tarnish the image of our country in the world but today the world's trust in India is increasing..."

"Our focus should be on the development of the country...It is the need of the hour. Our youth have the power to make dreams come true...We've given corruption-free govt, aspirations and opportunities to the youth of the country."

"What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki 'Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage'..."

"In a way, Opposition's No Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people."

"God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections..."

"Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people"

"The trust of the people of the country shown in our government again and again - I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country"