PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan after inaugurating part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 246-km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation and laid the foundation stone for 247-km of National Highway projects in East Rajasthan on Sunday.

By setting the agenda of development, with this, PM Modi has also started the election campaign in the state ten months before the Assembly election.

“For decades, Rajasthan is being called a ‘BIMARU’ state but the BJP is making it a strong pillar of a developed India and the kind of news coming in from Rajasthan is sending only one message that Bjp is to be brought back to power to restore peace and glory of Rajasthan,” said PM Modi while addressing a huge gathering after the inauguration of the Express-Way at Dausa, Rajasthan.

Modi also held two meetings after the inauguration. In the first, the PM elaborated on the advantages of advanced infrastructure projects and underlined the importance of this project. In the second meeting organised by the state unit of the party, he presented the development agenda of the party, elaborating on the projects that are being carried out by the central government in Rajasthan.

PM attacks Congress

Targeting Congress for the delay in projects, the PM said that Congress neither has the vision nor will to complete the projects on time.

He also cornered the Congress for undermining the capabilities of the Indian army and said, “The Congress government was afraid of building roads in the border areas of India. They thought that the enemy would come inside the country through the roads built by us. I do not understand why Congress has been undermining the valor and bravery of our soldiers.”

Gehlot Budget faux pas

Taking a dig at the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his goof-up during the Budget speech he said that anyone can make mistakes but the issue is that he has not fulfilled old promises.

On the demand to give the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) national status, he said, “the central government is committed to resolving the water problems of Rajasthan.”

He informed that a draft of a big project combining the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and the old Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link has been shared with the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“Picture abhi baaki hai”

Elaborating on the development projects of his ministry in Rajasthan,

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that this is a historic day for Rajasthan “and this is just a trailer, picture abhi baaki hai.”