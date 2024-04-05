PM Modi Slams INDIA Bloc; Promises Citizenship In West Bengal Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public rally at Cooch Behar in North Bengal while campaigning for Nisith Pramanikand Alipurduar's Manoj Tigga. Addressing the rally at Ras Mela ground, Modi slammed INDIA and said the Opposition was "misleading" people over CAA. It was "Modi's guarantee" to grant citizenship to people and the voters should not have sleepless nights over the matter.

“The Opposition have never understood the feelings of Rajbanshis and Matuas and now they are misleading them over the CAA issue. The Left Front and the TMC can even take an anti-democracy stand but I am requesting the people of West Bengal who have faith in Maa Bharati can trust Modi's guarantee for citizenship,” said Modi.

He said, “In the next five years more stringent actions would be taken against the corrupt. While I am keen on punishing the corrupt, the Opposition is trying to save the corrupt. The development you see in 10 years is just a trailer.”

Reminding people of the Sandeshkhali land grab and sexual harassment, Modi said the guilty will be punished. “Remember how much cash was unearthed from TMC leaders' houses? A strong political party is needed at the Centre. People say Modi is capable of taking mega decisions. I can do it as I have a strong will to fulfil the dreams of Indians and by crushing corruption.”