PM Modi Slams Congress, Calls Rahul Gandhi's Remarks 'Juvenile' In Heated Lok Sabha Session

News Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed unprecedented din on the Opposition benches marred by incessant sloganeering, a prime minister who ignored the cacophony and went on relentlessly, dwelling on what he dubbed were Rahul’s juvenile outpourings, even as a visibly livid Speaker tried to restrain an unbridled opposition.

Ignoring the commotion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress and the INDIA bloc for having a divisive agenda and harped on its failure to win the Lok Sabha elections despite recourse to lies and a false narrative. In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament, PM Modi specifically attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for churning out ‘‘lies’’ about the Agniveer scheme and minimum support price.

PM Modi Charges At Congress

Winding up the two-day discussion, Modi charged that the Congress was brazenly “arrogant,” even though it had not been able to cross the threshold of 100 seats for the third consecutive time. In zest, he likened Gandhi to a child who celebrated his 99 marks, even though those were secured not out of 100 but out of 543.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "I remember an incident, there was a boy who scored 99 marks and he used to show it to everyone. When people heard 99, they used to encourage him a lot. Then a teacher came and said why are you distributing sweets? He did not score 99 out of 100… pic.twitter.com/bfYYMKB1id — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Modi said “instead of conceding defeat”, the Congress was “trying to build a narrative that they have beaten us.” He bemoaned this spurious ‘‘celebration of victory” and even called the Congress a “parasite,” saying it cannot win without the support of its allies. He also attacked the Congress for seeking to divide the people on the lines of language and geography.

The PM also attacked Gandhi saying, “Many have spoken” but “some are frustrated that even though they spread lies, they still lost.”

He said the people have given the mandate for “stability and continuity”.

Reminding the House that Rahul Gandhi was out on bail “in a case of embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees,” Modi said he had also been convicted in a case of calling OBC people ‘‘thieves.”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...A new drama has been started to gain sympathy but the country knows the truth that he (Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail in a case of embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees. He has been convicted in a case of calling OBC people thieves. He… pic.twitter.com/7ZcGqoiTyD — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

PM Modi Terms Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In The House As 'Childish'

Modi also termed Gandhi’s behaviour in the House on Monday as “childish”. He slammed his display of images of various gods and preachers in the House saying “images of Gods cannot be used for personal political gains”.

During Modi’s speech Opposition members raised the decibel level by chanting slogans of “Manipur, Manipur” and “We want justice”. Modi, however, continued with his address.

PM Modi On His 'Zero-Tolerance Against Corruption' Policy

He also spoke about why the BJP and its allies won and the road ahead. He said NDA came back to power because it was guided by “India first” and people appreciated its “zero-tolerance against corruption” policy. He also charged that while the country had earlier “witnessed appeasement politics”, his government followed “an approach of ‘santushtikaran’ and not ‘tushtikaran’ (justice for all, appeasement to none).”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...The country has blessed us for our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Today India's credibility has increased across the world...The sole aim of our every policy, every decision, every action has been India first." pic.twitter.com/hnRN8VKFPu — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

On the biggest achievement of 10 years of his government, he said it was that “the nation is now brimming with confidence” and has come a long way from the times of despondency. He also assured that in his third term, India will progress at three times the pace.

The PM said the approach towards terrorism has also changed. “Before 2014, the terrorists could strike anywhere as the government was silent. Now, we carry out surgical strikes.”

PM Modi On Opposition's Demand To Scrap The Agniveer Scheme

On the demand of the Opposition parties to scrap the Agniveer scheme, Modi said, “Congress does not want to see the Indian Army getting stronger. During Nehru’s rule, the Army was so weak.”

He also recalled how various scams like “Jeep `ghotala’ (scam) and Bofors `ghotala’ (scam)” had undermined the strength of the forces in Congress regimes.

PM Modi also counted the reading down of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as a victory. “During the era of Article 370, stone pelting would happen. Today the wall of 370 has come down and stone pelting has stopped,” he said.

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Working Towards Creating Economic Anarchy In India

Modi also accused the Congress of “working towards creating economic anarchy in India”. He said some of the steps taken by it in the states were adding to the burden on the national economy.

Attacking the Congress for spreading anarchy, Modi, while referring to Gandhi’s claims on MSP and Agniveer scheme, said that when “seasoned leaders” like him adopt the path of anarchy it shows that trouble lies ahead for the nation.

On the issue of paper leak in NEET and other exams, for which the Opposition tried in vain to initiate a separate discussion, Modi said “arrests have been made and those involved in paper leak will not be spared. Necessary steps are being taken to strengthen the education system and a special law has been implemented in this regard.”

#WATCH | On paper leaks and NEET issue, PM Modi says, "I will tell every student of the country, every youth of the country that the government is very serious about preventing such incidents and we are taking one step after another to fulfill our responsibilities on a war… pic.twitter.com/785xs8iINI — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Modi also expressed his condolences at the deaths in the stampede in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He said senior officials were in touch with the state government and all help would be provided to it.