'PM Modi should ask his friend Abbas if Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet were right': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

As the political row over sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma continues to rage for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, AIMIM chief Assadussin Owaisi today took a jibe at PM Modi over his blog on his mother Heeraben Modi's 100th birthday where he mentioned his childhood friend 'Abbas'.

Attacking Modi, Owaisi said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask his "childhood friend Abbas" if suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Muhammad are objectionable or not.

"The Prime Minister remembered his friend after eight years. We did not know you had this friend. We appeal to the Prime Minister, please call Mr Abbas if he is there and make him listen to the speeches of Asaduddin Owaisi and Ulemas (religious leaders) and ask him if we are lying," Owaisi posted a tweet in Hindi.

Slamming Modi in a video post, Owaisi said that the Prime Minister should call his friend Abbas and ask him "whether the speeches of Asaduddin Owaisi and Ulemas (religious leaders) are true?"

The AIMIM chief further questioning Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, said, "If you share the address, I will go to Abbas. I will ask him if what Nupur Sharma said about Prophet Muhammad is objectionable or not. And he will agree that she spoke rubbish."

The Hyderabad MP even raised a question on the existence of such a friend.

"You remembered your friend. It’s also possible that it is a story, how do I know! He had also promised ‘acche din’, they have come," Owaisi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his mother Heeraben Modi’s 100th birthday, while recalling his memories with childhood friend Abbas said in a blog that his mother Heeraben was affectionate and caring towards Abbas "just like she did for all of us siblings" and use to prepare his favourite dishes every year on Eid.

"A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies," PM Modi wrote.

