PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate Chilahati-Haldibari rail link between India, Bangladesh

"Bangladesh is a significant pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. To strengthen and deepen our relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me since the first day. It is true that because of the pandemic, this year has been challenging but in these challenging times, the relations between the two countries, have seen immense cooperation," PM Modi said at a virtual summit with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

The summit is being held a day after Vijay Diwas, marking India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.