PM Modi set to meet with 7 COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly meet with seven COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday. The development comes mere days after India marked a historic milestone, having administered 1 billion vaccine doses. According to reports, Modi will be holding a meeting with representatives from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:44 AM IST