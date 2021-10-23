e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to meet seven COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers todayIndia reports 16,326 fresh COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:44 AM IST

PM Modi set to meet with 7 COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers today

FPJ Web Desk
PTI

PTI

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly meet with seven COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday. The development comes mere days after India marked a historic milestone, having administered 1 billion vaccine doses. According to reports, Modi will be holding a meeting with representatives from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:44 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal