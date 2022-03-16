PM Modi sees a conspiracy to discredit 'The Kashmir Files'

DELHI: The latest testimonial for Director Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’, has co - me from none other than PM Modi.

Such films “reveal the truth,” the prime minister said, and claimed that there has been a “conspiracy” to discredit it. Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, PM Modi also had a dig at the critics of the films and said that they are furious because the movie is uncovering a truth that was deliberately kept hidden.

“The entire Jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there’s a conspiracy to discredit it,” the PM said in his speech, a video of which was shared on Twitter by the BJP and several party leaders.

“The whole ecosystem opposes anyone who tries to unravel the truth. They only try to project what they perceive as truth, the conspiracy is to ensure that no one else sees the truth,” Modi said.

Underlining that history has to be presented in the right context, PM Modi said books, poetry, literature and films have a role to play a role in this. ‘‘My issue is not about a film, but about bringing the truth in its correct form before the country. There can be many aspects of truth and different views; those who think it is not correct can make their own film, but they are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out, backed with facts,” Modi said.

To underscore his point, Modi referred to Mahatma Gandhi and said post-independence, the world heard more about Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.

“Had someone taken the effort to make a film on Gandhi and presented it to the world, the message may have been delivered,” he said, adding it was a foreigner who made a film on him that received much acclaim. “Some people speak about freedom of expression, but no film was made on Emergency because there was a continuous effort to bury the truth. “When we decided to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Day, some people had issues with that...but how can the country forget that day,” Modi said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:03 AM IST