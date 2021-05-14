PM Modi releases Rs 20,000 cr worth PM-KISAN installment for 9.5 cr farmers

PM Modi further lauded the efforts of the country's farmers who, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, created records in agriculture and gardening.

He added that the government had purchased 10 per cent more wheat on minimum support price (MSP) this year.

"Amid the difficult challenges of COVID-19, farmers have made records in agriculture and gardening while the government is also setting new records on procurement on MSP every year. In comparison to last year, 10 per cent more wheat has been purchased on MSP this year," he said.

"The government is constantly striving to provide new solutions, new options in farming. Such efforts are to promote organic farming. The cost of such crops is also low, they are beneficial for the soil, are healthy, and can fetch a higher price," he added.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was present on the occasion, said West bengal has joined the scheme with more than 7 lakh farmers of the state getting the benefit today.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6,000- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)