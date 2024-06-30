PM Modi Releases 3 Books On Life & Journey Of Former Vice President Of India M Venkaiah Naidu; Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released three books on the life and journey of former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu via video conferencing on Sunday.

The book release event was organised at Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli in Telangana's Hyderabad, on the eve of the 75th birthday of the former Vice President Naidu.

Hailing the former Vice President, PM Modi, in his virtual address, said, "Tomorrow, July 1st, is Venkaiah Naidu's birthday. His life journey has completed 75 years. These 75 years have been filled with extraordinary achievements. These 75 years have been marked by amazing milestones. I am happy that today I have the opportunity to release his biography as well as two more books. I believe that these books will inspire people and show them the right direction of national service," PM Modi said in his address.

Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu's wisdom and passion for the country's progress is widely admired. https://t.co/MdfATwVa4f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2024

"I have had the opportunity to work with Venkaiah Naidu for a very long time. When he was the national president of the party, when he was a senior cabinet colleague in the government, when he was the Vice President of the country and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha," PM Modi said.

About The Books Released By PM Modi

The books released by the Prime Minister include the biography of the former Vice President titled 'Venkaiah Naidu - Life in Service', authored by S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition.

Another book is 'Celebrating Bharat - The Mission and Message of M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India', a photo chronicle compiled by IV Subba Rao, former Secretary to the Vice President of India.

The third book is a pictorial biography in Telugu titled 'Mahaneta - Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu', authored by Sanjay Kishore.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi called on the former Vice President at his residence in the National Capital.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji called on me at my residence No. Thyagaraja Marg, in New Delhi," former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said in a post on X on June 25.

"I conveyed my heartiest congratulations to Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji on being sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister of India. In our interaction, we exchanged our views on matters of national interest. I am certain that Bharat will scale new heights of glory under his leadership in the years to come," he added.