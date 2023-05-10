Amid political unrest in Rajasthan, PM Modi reaches Nathdwara, to launch slew of developmental projects | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Nathdwara on Wednesday where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received him at the airport. This visit marks the third visit of the Prime Minister to Rajashtan this year.

#WATCH | Shrinathji Temple officials felicitates PM Narendra Modi as he visits the temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

#WATCH | People shower flower petals on PM Modi's car as he arrives in Rajasthan's Nathdwara



PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores here. pic.twitter.com/mQIGrjJlKh — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

The Prime Minister offered prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. People were seen showering flower petals on PM Modi's car.

During his current visit, PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore, an official statement said.

He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Nathdwara. The Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road at around 3:15 pm.

"Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 5500 crores. The focus of these projects will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The projects of the road and railway sector will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region," the PMO had said.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station, to provide enhanced amenities for the public. He will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Further, Prime Minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including 114 km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48; 110 km long widening and strengthening to 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25; and 47 km long two lanes with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

Statement from the PMO

"A special focus of the Prime Minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country. Continuing with the endeavour, Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris. He will lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and the extension of the Nursing College. The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be set up on Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region," the PMO said.