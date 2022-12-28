e-Paper Get App
WATCH: PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad to visit ailing mother at UN Mehta hospital

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Representational Image | ANI Photo
PM Modi has reached Ahmedabad hospital to meet his ailing mother Heeraben Modi.

She was taken to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28. As per several reports, PM Modi's mother's health reportedly declined, and followed by that she was rushed to the hospital.

The hospital, however, has said that she is stable and recovering well in a statement released to the press.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, took to Twitter and extended his "love and support in this difficult time"

Yesterday, PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi met with an accident. Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the sports utility vehicle (SUV).

However, Prahlad Modi's grandson suffered a fracture in his leg while others were admitted to Mysuru's JSS Hospital with minor injuries.

