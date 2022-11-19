PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders pay tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. | Twitter

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, paid tributes to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra.

Several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and party chief President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid floral tributes to the former PM on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in Delhi.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda also paid floral tributes to the former PM at the Shakti Sthal.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi on her birth anniversary today, during Bharat Jodo Yatra.



Tributes to our former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"Tributes to our former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in its Maharashtra leg. Before entering Maharashtra, the Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to encourage the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.