PM Modi, President Kovind extend new year wishes to nation

Over the next few days, people across India will be marking a slew of festivals, with many communities ushering in the new year as per the traditional Hindu calendar. From Punjab's harvest festival of Baisakhi to Cheti Chand which marks the beginning of the Lunar Hindu New Year to Navratri - there are celebrations taking place across the country.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly dampened spirits, netizens have enthusiastically taken to social media platforms to extend their greetings. Offline, celebrations and religious ceremonies are proceeding with a slew of precautionary measures in place.

"Over the next few days, people across India are going to be marking various festivals. These festivals showcase India’s diversity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ May these special occasions spread happiness, prosperity and brotherhood across the nation," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, he wished people marking the new year festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand. He also extended his best wishes to people celebrating the Punjabi harvest festival of Baishakhi, the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab.