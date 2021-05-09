PM Modi, President Kovind, and others mourn demise of Lalti Ram: All you need to know about the late INA veteran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and many others expressed grief over the demise of the Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram.

"Saddened by the demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram Ji. His courage and contributions to India's freedom struggle will never be forgotten. I recall my interactions with him. Greats like him have left an indelible mark on India's history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

President Kovind said his demise marks an "end of a great life-story devoted to the cause of India's freedom". "His saga shall inspire every Indian. My salutations to the great personality who will live forever in our memories. My condolences to his family and admirers," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled his demise and tweeted: "Lalati Ram ji will always be remembered for his service and dedication. He fought for India's independence as a strong pillar of the INA along with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," Shah tweeted. "His life struggle will always inspire us. May God grant salvation to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti!," he added.

"Saddened to know INA veteran Lalti Ram ji has passed away. His heroics for the INA along with Subhash Chandra Bose shine on in the history of our freedom struggle forever. The spirit and ideals of INA live on. My condolences to his family members and admirers. Om Shanti," Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said in a tweet.

All you need to be about the late INA veteran Lalti Ram:

The late INA veteran, who passed away at the age of 98 on Sunday morning, was part of the artillery of the Indian National Army (INA) and had worked very closely with Netaji Subash Chandra Bose.

In 2019, he and three others were honoured by the Indian government for his contribution towards the freedom struggle of the country.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lalti Ram had said that it was for the second time he was being honoured by the government. The first time he was honoured on October 21, 2018.

Recalling his association with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the late INA veteran had said, "I was posted in the artillery of the INA and had worked very closely with Netaji". He, however, had refused to accept the plane crash theory that claimed Netaji Bose’s life. He had said, "Hours after the news of Netaji’s plane crash was aired, Bose was sitting with his brigade." In his 2019 interview, Lalit Ram said he felt that Bose was still alive.